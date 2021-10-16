UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Thanks Merkel for Great Contribution to Settling Regional Issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday thanked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her significant contribution to solving regional problems, including the Syrian settlement

The outgoing chancellor is currently on a working visit to Turkey, which is her last one to the country while in office.

"We have maintained close dialogue for 16 years (Merkel's tenure as chancellor). Merkel has always shown a constructive approach. Our bilateral relations have periodically experienced problems, but difficulties have always been overcome.

Merkel has made a great contribution to solving regional issues, starting with Syria she has never refused to take responsibility in solving the refugee problem. I thank her for that," Erdogan told a joint press conference after a meeting with Merkel.

The Turkish leader also expressed hope that Ankara would enjoy the same constructive relations with the new German government, adding that Turkey will remember Merkel's efforts to remove barriers to its EU membership.

More Stories From World

