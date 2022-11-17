Erdogan Thanks Putin for His 'Will and Contribution' to Extension of Grain Deal

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for his "will and contribution" to the extension of the grain deal.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish leader announced the extension of the Black Sea initiative for another 120 days.

I would like to express my gratitude to the United Nations, (UN) Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres, Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy for their will to extend the agreement and congratulate all who have contributed," Erdogan tweeted.

According to the leader, about 500 ships have delivered more than 11 million tonnes of grain in four months under the grain deal.

"(These deliveries) clearly showed how important and useful this agreement is for ensuring food and security in the world," he added.