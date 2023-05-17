(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for Russia's support of Turkey's initiatives on the grain deal.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months.

"I express my gratitude to the President of Russia, dear Vladimir Putin, for the sincere support of our initiatives and efforts. I also express my gratitude to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for fruitful cooperation, UN Secretary General Mr.

Guterres for his contribution to the process," Erdogan said.

Turkey also received guarantees from Russia on the unhindered exit of Turkish ships from the port of Mykolaiv and the specialized seaport Olvia, the president added.

"Our Russian friends have informed us that there will be no obstacles to the evacuation of Turkish vessels from the Ukrainian ports of Mykolaiv and Olvia. We are grateful for this," Erdogan said.