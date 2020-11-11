UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Thanks Trump For Good Turkey-US Relations During His Rule

Erdogan Thanks Trump for Good Turkey-US Relations During His Rule

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to his US counterpart Donald Trump, in which he thanked the American leader for his contribution to the positive development of relations between the two countries during his presidency, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

"Whatever the official election results, I thank you for the sincere development of Turkish-American relations on the basis of mutual interests and values that you have demonstrated during the four years of your presidency. Rest assured that Turkey will continue to make every effort to further implement them, based on friendship, partnership and allied relations," Erdogan said in his letter.

The Turkish leader expressed his desire "for the elections to bring peace and prosperity to the friendly American people."

According to media, Joe Biden won the US presidential election, he has already declared his victory. Trump has not yet admitted defeat, his lawyers are filing lawsuits with the courts of different states with demands to suspend the counting of votes and investigate alleged violations.

