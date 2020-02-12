UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Threatens To Attack Damascus Forces 'everywhere'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Erdogan threatens to attack Damascus forces 'everywhere'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday threatened to strike Syrian regime forces "everywhere" if his soldiers were harmed and accused Damascus ally Russia of committing "massacres" in Idlib

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday threatened to strike Syrian regime forces "everywhere" if his soldiers were harmed and accused Damascus ally Russia of committing "massacres" in Idlib.

"I hereby declare that we will strike regime forces everywhere from now on regardless of the Sochi deal if any tiny bit of harm is dealt to our soldiers at observation posts or elsewhere," Erdogan told a meeting of his ruling party in parliament.

The latest threat comes after more than a dozen Turkish soldiers were killed in regime shelling in the northwestern province of Idlib -- the last rebel bastion in Syria.

