Erdogan Threatens To Expel 10 Western Envoys
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:43 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader.
Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017.
The 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday -- distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey.
"I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.