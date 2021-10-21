UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Threatens To Expel 10 Western Envoys

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:43 PM

Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader

Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017.

Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017.

The 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday -- distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey.

"I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.

