UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Threatens To Resume Operation In Syria If Terrorist Attacks Continue

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:29 PM

Erdogan Threatens to Resume Operation in Syria If Terrorist Attacks Continue

Ankara will resume its operation in Syria if terrorist attacks continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Ankara will resume its operation in Syria if terrorist attacks continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"Our operation has been successful. But if terrorists reappear in the negotiated zone, we will have the right to crush them. And if they continue attacks, we will continue our operation," Erdogan said in Ankara.

According to him, Turkey has always considered a military option to be an extreme measure.

"But the situation has brought us here. We informed all sides about the start of the operation. However, we do not need permission from anyone. Finally, our partners have heard us. First, we agreed with the United States on the withdrawal of terrorists within 120 hours. As the term expired, we were notified by the United States in writing form that the agreement was fulfilled on its part.

On Tuesday, we agreed with Russia [on a safe zone]," Erdogan said.

According to him, seven Turkish servicemen and 96 fighters from the Free Syrian Army were killed during the Turkish Armed Forces' operation in Syria.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) fighters. The United States and Turkey on October 17 reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

46 minutes ago

Belgium Not Sure UN Would Give Mandate for Mission ..

2 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee writes prime minister to ..

2 minutes ago

Solid efforts underway to eradicate polio virus fr ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrested a gang used to rob transgenders in ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Considers 5% Tax Break Incentive for Arctic ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.