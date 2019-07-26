UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Threatens To Stop Boeing Acquisition Amid Row With US Over S-400

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:17 PM

Erdogan Threatens to Stop Boeing Acquisition Amid Row With US Over S-400

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Friday that Ankara might reconsider buying Boeing aircraft from the United States if it follows through on its threat to impose sanctions over acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Friday that Ankara might reconsider buying Boeing aircraft from the United States if it follows through on its threat to impose sanctions over acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.

Turkey defied US calls to abandon the S-400 deal with Russia and received first shipments of the technology. Washington said it began unwinding Turkey from their joint F-35 jet program in response and did not rule out other penalties.

"We are buying advanced Boeing aircraft. We are good customers. But if this [sanctions] happens, we may reconsider the purchases," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

Turkey turned to Russia after years of feet-dragging in Washington over its request to buy Patriot missile systems. President Donald Trump said in June that the previous US administration had treated Turkey unfairly but US media have since reported that Congress had stepped up pressure on him to sanction his NATO ally.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Russia Turkey Washington Trump Buy Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan May June Congress Media From

Recent Stories

Russia Concerned by IS Fighters Arriving in Afghan ..

14 seconds ago

PTI to establish its traders wing

17 seconds ago

EU, Ukraine to Sign Common Airspace Agreement Imme ..

21 seconds ago

Alaphilippe gives up on Tour de France yellow jers ..

4 minutes ago

Two fresh polio cases reported

4 minutes ago

UN Experts Urge Cambodia to Drop Charges Against 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.