Erdogan Threatens to Stop Boeing Acquisition Amid Row With US Over S-400

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Friday that Ankara might reconsider buying Boeing aircraft from the United States if it follows through on its threat to impose sanctions over acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems

Turkey defied US calls to abandon the S-400 deal with Russia and received first shipments of the technology. Washington said it began unwinding Turkey from their joint F-35 jet program in response and did not rule out other penalties.

"We are buying advanced Boeing aircraft. We are good customers. But if this [sanctions] happens, we may reconsider the purchases," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

Turkey turned to Russia after years of feet-dragging in Washington over its request to buy Patriot missile systems. President Donald Trump said in June that the previous US administration had treated Turkey unfairly but US media have since reported that Congress had stepped up pressure on him to sanction his NATO ally.