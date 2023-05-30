Erdogan to Accept Congratulations From Foreign Leaders on Friday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will accept congratulations from foreign leaders at his residence on June 2, with his oath in the parliament expected over the weekend, media reported on Tuesday.

Erdogan's busy schedule begins on Tuesday as he will take part in the first program of his new term later in the day, the Hurriyet newspaper said, adding that the leader is expected to make important statements in Ankara regarding the activities of the new term, especially the economy.

This week, Erdogan will also form a new cabinet of ministers, among other things.