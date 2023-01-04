ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to once again offer Ankara's mediation in the Ukraine conflict in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to take place on Wednesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Erdogan would hold telephone talks with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 4.

"In the coming year, President Erdogan intends to continue efforts to resume the negotiation process to achieve a ceasefire (in Ukraine). With the ability to negotiate with the two sides, the Turkish president intends to continue offering his mediation.

In this regard, today's telephone conversations will not be an exception," the source said.

During the conversation with Putin, Erdogan also wants to discuss the so-called gas hub project, according to the source. In mid-October, Putin and Erdogan instructed relevant energy authorities in both countries to study in detail the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey.

"This is one of the main topics of the bilateral agenda, which is under the direct control of the two leaders. The Russian side previously announced the beginning of practical steps, and this is a coordinated process. In this regard, the leaders are also discussing details, proposals," the source clarified.