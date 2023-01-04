UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Again Offer Putin Turkey's Mediation In Ukrainian Conflict - Source

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Erdogan to Again Offer Putin Turkey's Mediation in Ukrainian Conflict - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to once again offer Ankara's mediation in the Ukraine conflict in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to take place on Wednesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Erdogan would hold telephone talks with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 4.

"In the coming year, President Erdogan intends to continue efforts to resume the negotiation process to achieve a ceasefire (in Ukraine). With the ability to negotiate with the two sides, the Turkish president intends to continue offering his mediation.

In this regard, today's telephone conversations will not be an exception," the source said.

During the conversation with Putin, Erdogan also wants to discuss the so-called gas hub project, according to the source. In mid-October, Putin and Erdogan instructed relevant energy authorities in both countries to study in detail the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey.

"This is one of the main topics of the bilateral agenda, which is under the direct control of the two leaders. The Russian side previously announced the beginning of practical steps, and this is a coordinated process. In this regard, the leaders are also discussing details, proposals," the source clarified.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Hub Tayyip Erdogan January Gas

Recent Stories

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

4 minutes ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

31 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.