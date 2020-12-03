UrduPoint.com
Erdogan To Arrive In Baku For December 10 Victory Parade - Source

Thu 03rd December 2020

Erdogan to Arrive in Baku for December 10 Victory Parade - Source

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to take part in the military parade, which will be held on December 10 to celebrate the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, a diplomatic source in Baku told Sputnik on Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to take part in the military parade, which will be held on December 10 to celebrate the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, a diplomatic source in Baku told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Turkish president will arrive in Baku to participate in the military parade. The parade is planned for December 10," the source said.

