Erdogan to Attend Akkuyu NPP Fuel Loading Ceremony Online - Ruling Party

MERSIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on April 27 online, Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Erkan Kandemir said on Wednesday.

"The president will take part in the ceremony at the Akkuyu NPP online," Kandemir said, as quoted by the IHA news agency.

Kandemir also said that Erdogan's rally in Mersin planned for Thursday will be rescheduled to another date.

Erdogan's interview on local tv channels was abruptly cut on Tuesday evening, as the Turkish leader felt unwell during the live program. After a long break, which sparked turmoil on social media, he said live that he had caught the stomach flu while intensively campaigning. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin later said that Erdogan was in good health.