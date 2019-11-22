UrduPoint.com
Erdogan To Attend Islamic Fundraiser For Jerusalem Projects Next Week - Palestine Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:08 AM

Erdogan to Attend Islamic Fundraiser for Jerusalem Projects Next Week - Palestine Minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend next week a panel of the Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) that will discuss raising funds for projects in Jerusalem, the economy minister in the Palestinian Authority's government told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend next week a panel of the Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) that will discuss raising funds for projects in Jerusalem, the economy minister in the Palestinian Authority's government told Sputnik in an interview.

The Turkey-based COMCEC, one of four standing committees of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), is meeting in Istanbul from November 26-28.

"[The committee will discuss] the funding for projects in Jerusalem, especially on religious and tourism issues .

.. President Erdogan will attend [the organization's meeting] on the 28th," Khaled al-Osaily said.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay is also expected to attend, the senior Palestinian official added.

Palestine has rejected a peace plan that the United States laid out in the summer in an attempt to woo regional economic heavyweights into funding Palestinian projects as a way of ending the decades-old conflict with Israel. The Palestinian community rejected the US proposal, touted as a "deal of the century," for fear it would undermine prospects for the two-state solution.

