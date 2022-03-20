Erdogan to Attend NATO Summit in Brussels on March 24 - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Ukraine-related extraordinary NATO summit scheduled to be held in Brussels on March 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

"Next week, the President will participate in the extraordinary NATO summit," Cavusoglu said, speaking to members of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party in Antalya.

Among other things, the summit will discuss, at the initiative of US President Joe Biden, "ongoing deterrence and defense efforts" in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has said.