Incumbent President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the candidate of the ruling People's Alliance in the election of the head of state in 2023, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, part of the ruling alliance, said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Incumbent President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the candidate of the ruling People's Alliance in the election of the head of state in 2023, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, part of the ruling alliance, said on Monday.

"Our presidential candidate is clear, it is Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I believe that Erdogan will win by a large margin in the election in June 2023, and the People's Alliance will also win another victory," Bahceli told the Star newspaper.