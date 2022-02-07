UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Be People's Alliance Candidate In 2023 Presidential Election- Nationalist Party

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 12:22 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Incumbent President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the candidate of the ruling People's Alliance in the election of the head of state in 2023, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, part of the ruling alliance, said on Monday.

"Our presidential candidate is clear, it is Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I believe that Erdogan will win by a large margin in the election in June 2023, and the People's Alliance will also win another victory," Bahceli told the Star newspaper.

