Erdogan to Continue Mediating Efforts in Ukrainian Conflict - Opposition Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will continue his mediating efforts in the Ukrainian conflict as he tries to keep good relations with both Moscow and Kiev, the leader of Turkey's Innovation Party, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik.

"Erdogan really wants to be a mediator to be able to raise his popularity on the international stage. And this is for his personal interest. Second, for Turkey's and regional interest. He thinks that Turkey has good relations both with Ukraine and Russia. Will Erdogan try to get a mediation role? Yes, he will try. He will push harder," Yilmaz said.

At the same time, the politician said that prospects for the political settlement depend on the willingness of both Ukraine and Russia rather than solely on Erdogan. Kiev and Moscow could be "a bit tired" of fighting at the moment, Yilmaz also stated, adding that they might eventually come to the negotiation table.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Turkey has been active in its effort to mediate a peaceful resolution of the conflict, while also brokering other initiatives like the grain deal, which was mediated by Ankara and the UN in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities.

Istanbul also hosted Russia-Ukraine talks that began almost immediately after the start of hostilities, with the latest round taking place on March 29, 2022, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.

The Innovation Party is a Turkish opposition centrist party founded by Yilmaz in 2020 after he was expelled from Kemal Kilicdaroglu's Republican People's Party over internal conflicts.