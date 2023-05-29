UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Continue Mediation Efforts On Ukrainian Crisis After Winning Election - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Erdogan to Continue Mediation Efforts on Ukrainian Crisis After Winning Election - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will continue "telephone diplomacy" with Russia and Ukraine after winning the election and will call for a ceasefire, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik on Monday.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that the incumbent president had won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote.

"Ukraine, Turkish mediation in this conflict, is a priority in our foreign policy. President (Erdogan) is perhaps the only world leader who has a trusting relationship with both the leader of Russia and Ukraine. Calls and proposals for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks will continue. As the president stated, there will be no winners in this conflict," the source said.

More Stories From World

