Erdogan To Discuss Grain Deal With Turkish Cabinet On Monday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 10:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the UN-brokered grain deal, set to expire on November 19, with his ministers during a cabinet meeting on October 24, A Haber broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Besides the grain deal, the agenda of the session will feature the Ukraine crisis, improvement of Israel-Turkey ties, Greece's "provocations" in the Aegean Sea, elections in the United States and other developments related to Ankara's F-16 deal with Washington, the broadcaster said.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Moscow has also maintained that the part of the deal concerning Russian food products was not working.

