Erdogan To Discuss 'Grain Issue' With Cabinet Monday - Reports

Published July 18, 2022

Erdogan to Discuss 'Grain Issue' With Cabinet Monday - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a government meeting on Monday to discuss a road map to resolve the "grain issue," Turkish media report.

Istanbul hosted "grain issue" negotiations attended by military officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, as well as a UN delegation, on July 13.

After the talks, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that the parties had agreed to create a coordination center in Istanbul and that Russia and Ukraine would convene for another round of "grain issue" negotiations in Turkey.

TRT Haber reported on Monday that a Turkish cabinet meeting was going to be held later in the day, focusing on foreign policy, particularly the road map to be followed in resolving the grain crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict.

