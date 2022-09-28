UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Discuss Military Buildup On Aegean Islands At Security Meeting - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss Greece's armament delivery to two Aegean islands, which have non-military status, and a possible counterterrorism operation in northern Syria at a security meeting on Wednesday, the Turkish NTV broadcaster reported.

Also, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will deliver speeches on the country's current counterterrorism operations, according to the report.

This past Sunday, Turkish military drones reportedly captured images of deployment of US-donated armored vehicles on two Greek islands, Lesbos and Samos.

The ships were carrying 23 tactical wheeled armored vehicles to Midilli and 18 to Sisam. Ankara filed a protest accusing Athens of bringing US military hardware to the neutral islands.

Turkey and Greece, which are both part of the US-led NATO defence alliance, have been trading accusations of provocative actions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas where they have conflicting military and energy interests.

