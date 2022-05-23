Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will convene the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in early June for a consultation on the country's new course of development in light of NATO's expansion plans, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will convene the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in early June for a consultation on the country's new course of development in light of NATO's expansion plans, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Monday.

The consultation will be taking place from June 3-5, according to the report.

Erdogan will deliver a public statement in the beginning, and the rest of the consultation will proceed behind closed doors, the report said.

In addition to NATO expansion, the consultation will reportedly discuss a wide array of issues including the 2023 general election, domestic security, foreign and economic policy, and refugees.

Last week, Financial Times reported, citing a source in the know, that Turkey blocked the start of consideration of applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

Erdogan has repeatedly said that he cannot give a nod to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO due to their support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Kurdish YPG militia, which are designated as terrorist organizations by Ankara.

Turkey will hold presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2023. Erdogan is expected to be running as the candidate of the People's Alliance, a coalition formed by the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party in the 2018 general election.

Latest independent polls show that high inflation and the depreciation of the Turkish lira have seriously undermined incomes of workers and middle-class Turks, who make up the ruling party's electoral base. Despite repeated calls from opposition parties for an early election, Erdogan said that the voting will take place as scheduled.