Erdogan To Discuss Options For Resuming Grain Deal With Turkish Government - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the situation and possibilities of resuming the grain deal with his cabinet on Monday, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The agenda of Monday's Cabinet meeting includes the issue of the grain deal. What can be done now, the available options will be discussed, proposals on the possibility of resuming the Black Sea grain initiative will be presented," the source said.

On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation.

Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

On July 19, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers starting July 20, adding that countries under whose flags such vessels travel will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.

