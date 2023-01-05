UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Discuss Outlooks For Ukrainian Peace With Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Erdogan to Discuss Outlooks for Ukrainian Peace With Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he wants to discuss prospects for Ukrainian peace during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he wants to discuss prospects for Ukrainian peace during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

"We will discuss the situation in Ukraine and ways of improving the situation.

We will also discuss the grain corridor," Erdogan told his AK Party.

Hours earlier, Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They talked about the conflict in Ukraine, bilateral relations, Syria and the Turkish gas hub. Turkey has offered to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Hub Tayyip Erdogan Gas

Recent Stories

Balochistan CM directs for crackdown against wheat ..

Balochistan CM directs for crackdown against wheat hoarders

2 minutes ago
 6 policemen injure in attack on polio team D I Kha ..

6 policemen injure in attack on polio team D I Khan

2 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests gang of i ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests gang of illegal arms smugglers

2 minutes ago
 47th BoD meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Co ..

47th BoD meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) held

2 minutes ago
 Immense potential of growth in Pakistan-UK relatio ..

Immense potential of growth in Pakistan-UK relations: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..

11 minutes ago
 Liquid foreign reserves position

Liquid foreign reserves position

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.