Erdogan to Discuss Outlooks for Ukrainian Peace With Zelenskyy

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he wants to discuss prospects for Ukrainian peace during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

"We will discuss the situation in Ukraine and ways of improving the situation.

We will also discuss the grain corridor," Erdogan told his AK Party.

Hours earlier, Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They talked about the conflict in Ukraine, bilateral relations, Syria and the Turkish gas hub. Turkey has offered to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.