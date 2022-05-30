UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Discuss Planned Operations In Syria With Ruling Party Monday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Erdogan to Discuss Planned Operations in Syria With Ruling Party Monday - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the details of a planned new counterterrorism operation in northern Syria with members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Monday, Turkish media report.

The meeting will cover a broad range of topics, including foreign policy, economics and the fight against terrorism, the Turkish TRT Haber tv channel said on Monday.

According to Erdogan, Turkish forces plan to carry our counter-terrorism operations in four regions of Syria. TRT Haber said that a new operation that is being planned in northern Syria will be discussed at the Monday talks.

The meeting's agenda also includes the issue of Turkey's talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership.

Erdogan has set out his conditions for Sweden and Finland to earn Ankara's backing for their NATO membership, saying they must abandon financial and political support for "terrorist" groups that threaten Turkey's national security, namely the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned by Ankara. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a written undertaking was needed from Finland and Sweden that they will stop supporting the Kurdish movement.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Syria Turkey Ankara Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan Media TV From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

43 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

1 day ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.