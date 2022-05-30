Erdogan to Discuss Planned Operations in Syria With Ruling Party Monday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the details of a planned new counterterrorism operation in northern Syria with members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Monday, Turkish media report.

The meeting will cover a broad range of topics, including foreign policy, economics and the fight against terrorism, the Turkish TRT Haber tv channel said on Monday.

According to Erdogan, Turkish forces plan to carry our counter-terrorism operations in four regions of Syria. TRT Haber said that a new operation that is being planned in northern Syria will be discussed at the Monday talks.

The meeting's agenda also includes the issue of Turkey's talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership.

Erdogan has set out his conditions for Sweden and Finland to earn Ankara's backing for their NATO membership, saying they must abandon financial and political support for "terrorist" groups that threaten Turkey's national security, namely the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned by Ankara. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a written undertaking was needed from Finland and Sweden that they will stop supporting the Kurdish movement.