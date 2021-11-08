UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Discuss Possible Cross-Border Operation With Cabinet On Monday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:04 PM

Erdogan to Discuss Possible Cross-Border Operation With Cabinet on Monday - Reports

Urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss a possible cross-border operation with the cabinet later on Monday, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar plans to present a report on terrorism fight, the Haberler online news outlet reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss a possible cross-border operation with the cabinet later on Monday, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar plans to present a report on terrorism fight, the Haberler online news outlet reported.

Erdogan reportedly plans to deliver an address to the nation after the cabinet session.

