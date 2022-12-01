Erdogan to Discuss Possible Ground Operation in Northern Syria on Thursday - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss on Thursday a possible counterterrorism operation by the country's armed forces on the ground in northern Syria with the national security council, state media reported.

The Turkish security council will hold its last meeting for 2022 on Thursday to discuss counterterrorism activities and a military ground operation in northern Syria, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported.

The report added that Erdogan would chair the meeting to raise issues of regional and international security.

Since November 20, Turkey has been conducting an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) ” groups outlawed in Turkey ” in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes follow a deadly bombing in Istanbul on the Istiklal Avenue.