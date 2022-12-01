UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Discuss Possible Ground Operation In Northern Syria On Thursday - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Erdogan to Discuss Possible Ground Operation in Northern Syria on Thursday - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss on Thursday a possible counterterrorism operation by the country's armed forces on the ground in northern Syria with the national security council, state media reported.

The Turkish security council will hold its last meeting for 2022 on Thursday to discuss counterterrorism activities and a military ground operation in northern Syria, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported.

The report added that Erdogan would chair the meeting to raise issues of regional and international security.

Since November 20, Turkey has been conducting an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) ” groups outlawed in Turkey ” in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes follow a deadly bombing in Istanbul on the Istiklal Avenue.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Iraq Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan November Media

Recent Stories

PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of ..

PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of HIV among children

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to ..

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to bat first

2 hours ago
 Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

5 hours ago
 Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.