UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Discuss Putin's Visit To Turkey At Cabinet Meeting On Monday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Erdogan to Discuss Putin's Visit to Turkey at Cabinet Meeting on Monday - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair a cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the country and the crisis around Ukraine, Turkish media reported on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair a cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the country and the crisis around Ukraine, Turkish media reported on Monday.

The ministers will also discuss Erdogan's upcoming visit to Ukraine, the Sabah newspaper said. Also on the agenda are issues pertaining to economy and COVID-19, as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria and Libya, according to the report.

Erdogan invited Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Turkey in a bid to mediate deescalation of tensions on the border, his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on January 20.

Last Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Putin's visit may take place after his trip to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on Friday.

The Russian president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that he would travel to Turkey as soon as epidemiological conditions permit.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on peace process in Donbas.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Visit Minsk Beijing Vladimir Putin Kiev Libya Tayyip Erdogan January May Border Olympics Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks po ..

'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks post-Covid cash

3 minutes ago
 Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungar ..

Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungary's Independent Approach to Pa ..

4 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 54,000

4 minutes ago
 Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center t ..

Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

4 minutes ago
 NPO to organize training on 'Cyber Security' on Fe ..

NPO to organize training on 'Cyber Security' on Feb 03

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>