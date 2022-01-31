(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair a cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the country and the crisis around Ukraine, Turkish media reported on Monday.

The ministers will also discuss Erdogan's upcoming visit to Ukraine, the Sabah newspaper said. Also on the agenda are issues pertaining to economy and COVID-19, as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria and Libya, according to the report.

Erdogan invited Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Turkey in a bid to mediate deescalation of tensions on the border, his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on January 20.

Last Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Putin's visit may take place after his trip to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on Friday.

The Russian president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that he would travel to Turkey as soon as epidemiological conditions permit.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on peace process in Donbas.