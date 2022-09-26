UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Discuss With Ministers Fate Of Russian Mir Payment System In Turkey - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss at a cabinet meeting on Monday the measures that could be taken regarding the future of the Russian payment system Mir in the country, the Sabah daily newspaper reported.

The issues of international relations, social and economic policy will be on the agenda of the cabinet meeting, according to the Turkish daily. The president will also discuss the measures that can be taken to help Russian tourists make payments in Turkey, the newspaper reported.

On September 15, two of Turkey's largest banks - Ishbank and Denizbank - told Sputnik that they had suspended their acceptance of Mir payment system. They noted that the decision had been made in connection with US and UK sanctions against Russia.

Russian tourists in Turkey used Mir as alternative to visa and Mastercard, which suspended operations in Russia after Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine in February.

