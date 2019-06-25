Erdogan to Hold Official Visit to Japan, Meet Emperor After G20 Summit - Tokyo

(@imziishan)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold an official visit to Japan after participating in the G20 summit in Osaka, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The G20 summit will be held from June 28-29.

"From June 30 to July 2, after participation in G20 summit, the president of the Republic of Turkey will visit Kyoto, Aichi and Tokyo.

During his stay in Tokyo, he will be received by his majesty Emperor [Naruhito]. If Empress [Masako's] health allows, she will also take part in the audience," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a working dinner with Erdogan.

The ministry expressed hope that Erdogan's visit would further deepen the bilateral friendly relations of Turkey and Japan.