UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan To Hold Official Visit To Japan, Meet Emperor After G20 Summit - Tokyo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:50 AM

Erdogan to Hold Official Visit to Japan, Meet Emperor After G20 Summit - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold an official visit to Japan after participating in the G20 summit in Osaka, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The G20 summit will be held from June 28-29.

"From June 30 to July 2, after participation in G20 summit, the president of the Republic of Turkey will visit Kyoto, Aichi and Tokyo.

During his stay in Tokyo, he will be received by his majesty Emperor [Naruhito]. If Empress [Masako's] health allows, she will also take part in the audience," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a working dinner with Erdogan.

The ministry expressed hope that Erdogan's visit would further deepen the bilateral friendly relations of Turkey and Japan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Turkey Visit Kyoto Osaka Tokyo Japan Tayyip Erdogan June July From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

9 hours ago

Weather forecast for coming days

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.