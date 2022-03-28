UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Hold Talks With Moscow, Kiev Delegations Before Meeting In Istanbul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Erdogan to Hold Talks With Moscow, Kiev Delegations Before Meeting in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would hold talks with the delegations of Moscow and Kiev before their meeting in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would hold talks with the delegations of Moscow and Kiev before their meeting in Istanbul.

Negotiations between the delegations of Moscow and Kiev are scheduled for Tuesday at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul at 10:30 Moscow time (07:30 GMT).

"We plan to hold talks with the delegations before their meeting," Erdogan said in a statement to the media after the government meeting.

