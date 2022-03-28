UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Host Cabinet Meeting On Turkey's Ukraine Mediation On Monday - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Erdogan to Host Cabinet Meeting on Turkey's Ukraine Mediation on Monday - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host an hours-long cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss ways to advance peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

Erdogan spoke by phone on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They agreed that the next round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators would be held in Istanbul.

"The meeting is expected to begin tomorrow afternoon and last until evening. Ankara's mediation on Ukraine will be the top item on the agenda," the source said.

Erdogan will brief his ministers on the talks he held with NATO allies on the sidelines of the extraordinary summit in Brussels on March 24.

"The president will brief his team on his contacts to get the ministers' feedback. They will exchange opinions about naval mines that drifted into the Turkish territorial waters," the source added.

