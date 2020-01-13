UrduPoint.com
Erdogan To Meet Italy's Conte On Monday Over Developments In Libya - Reports

Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:02 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to receive on Monday Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Ankara where the two will discuss the situation in Libya, media reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to receive on Monday Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Ankara where the two will discuss the situation in Libya, media reported.

Turkey and Italy have been actively involved in negotiating the ceasefire between the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which they support, and the Tobruk-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

According to Italian news agency AGI, Conte requested to meet Erdogan in an attempt to consolidate his role in the prospective political settlement in the North African nation, as leaders of the two warring sides traveled to Moscow where they are set to ink an official ceasefire agreement.

Both leaders have recently met with GNA Prime Minister Sarraj, with Erdogan committing to send Turkish troops to Libya to support Tripoli. The prospect of boots on the ground seems unlikely according to preliminary agreements reached in Moscow.

According to Conte's official website, the prime minister will fly to Cairo on Tuesday where he will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

