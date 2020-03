Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia on Thursday for Syria talks: Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on Thursday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the mounting tensions in Syria, his office said Monday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on Thursday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the mounting tensions in Syria, his office said Monday.

"The president is due to pay a one-day visit to Russia on March 5," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.