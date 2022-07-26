UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Meet Putin In Sochi On August 5

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on August 5, the Turkish presidency said

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on August 5, the Turkish presidency said.

The two leaders held their first meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the sidelines of a Syria summit in Tehran on July 19.

Turkey worked with the United Nations to get the warring sides to sign a deal in Istanbul last week aimed at resuming grain shipments across the Black Sea.

