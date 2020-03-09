Erdogan to Meet With Stoltenberg in Brussels - NATO

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Monday, the military alliance said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Monday, the military alliance said in a statement.

"Today... the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the President of Turkey, H.E. Mr.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Permanent Representation of Turkey to the European Union," it read.

Erdogan and Stoltenberg will give a joint press conference at 05:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

Erdogan has a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen scheduled for 06:00 p.m. They will talk about Syria, migration and security.