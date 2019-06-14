UrduPoint.com
Erdogan to Meet With Tajik, Uzbek, Chinese, Indian Leaders at CICA Summit - Spokesman

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Dushanbe, Tajikistan on June 14-15, where he will take part in the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and hold meetings with the leaders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and India, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Dushanbe, Tajikistan on June 14-15, where he will take part in the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and hold meetings with the leaders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and India, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

"In Dushanbe, our president will have a number of bilateral meetings, in particular, with the presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Meetings with the leaders of China and India are also planned. He will also be able to meet with other participants of the event, but it is difficult to say with whom exactly. This will become clear along the way. As for a possible meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, a more detailed meeting is expected to be held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan [on June 28-29]," Kalin told reporters.

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, the presidents of Russia, Turkey, China, Iran, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will attend the summit in Dushanbe. Afghanistan will be presented by Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah. A total of 15 CICA member states will be represented by prime ministers, deputy prime ministers and foreign ministers.

CICA is an interstate forum, established at the initiative of Kazakhstan in 1992 with the aim to create conditions for promoting dialogue, decision-making and implementation of measures in the field of security in Asia. As of today, 27 states of Asia are CICA members. A total of eight countries and five international organizations have an observer status. Since 2014, the headquarters of CICA is located in Astana. Tajikistan chairs the forum in 2019-2020.

