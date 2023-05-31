Erdogan to Miss European Political Community Summit in Moldova - Reports

Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not participate in the European Political Community summit in Moldova on Thursday, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing three officials involved in the preparations of the meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not participate in the European Political Community summit in Moldova on Thursday, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing three officials involved in the preparations of the meeting.

According to Politico, Erdogan pulled out of the summit at the last minute.