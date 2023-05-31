UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Miss European Political Community Summit In Moldova - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 08:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not participate in the European Political Community summit in Moldova on Thursday, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing three officials involved in the preparations of the meeting.

According to Politico, Erdogan pulled out of the summit at the last minute.

