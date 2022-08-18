UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Offer Zelenskyy To Organize Talks With Putin During His Visit To Lviv - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Erdogan to Offer Zelenskyy to Organize Talks With Putin During His Visit to Lviv - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Lviv, Turkish tv channel A Haber reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

Previously, Zelenskyy has offered Putin a bilateral summit four times but all Kiev's proposals have reportedly been rejected by Moscow due to the absence of specific agenda, the news outlet added.

At the same time, CNN Turk reported, citing sources, that Putin and Zelenskyy may hold a meeting to determine the roadmap for Ukraine's situation settlement. 

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Same Kiev Tayyip Erdogan May TV All

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

12 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.