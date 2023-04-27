UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Participate In Events On Thursday Online - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Erdogan to Participate in Events on Thursday Online - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in events on Thursday online, Turkey's A Haber broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Erdogan's interview on local tv channels was abruptly cut on Tuesday evening, as the Turkish leader felt unwell during the live program.

After a long break, which sparked turmoil on social media, he said live that he had caught the stomach flu while intensively campaigning. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin later said that Erdogan was in good health.

