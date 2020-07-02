UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan To Pay His First Foreign Visit Since Start Of COVID-19 Pandemic To Qatar - Reports

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Erdogan to Pay His First Foreign Visit Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic to Qatar - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Qatar on Thursday to discuss strategic relations with one of Ankara's closest allies in the middle East, the Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.

According to the QNA, the emir of Qatar intends to receive the Turkish president on Thursday evening to "discuss ways to strengthen strategic relations and the latest regional and global developments.

"

Erdogan will be the first head of state to visit Qatar since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Turkish media, the visit to Doha will also be the first foreign trip for the Turkish leader after the pandemic. He will come to Qatar after a virtual meeting with the presidents of Russia and Iran on Syria. On the eve of this meeting, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced that Doha would additionally allocate $100 million to help the Syrians.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Visit Qatar Doha Ankara Middle East Tayyip Erdogan Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 July 2020

6 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.7 million, de ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

8 hours ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.