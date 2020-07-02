Erdogan to Pay His First Foreign Visit Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic to Qatar - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Qatar on Thursday to discuss strategic relations with one of Ankara's closest allies in the middle East, the Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.

According to the QNA, the emir of Qatar intends to receive the Turkish president on Thursday evening to "discuss ways to strengthen strategic relations and the latest regional and global developments.

"

Erdogan will be the first head of state to visit Qatar since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Turkish media, the visit to Doha will also be the first foreign trip for the Turkish leader after the pandemic. He will come to Qatar after a virtual meeting with the presidents of Russia and Iran on Syria. On the eve of this meeting, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced that Doha would additionally allocate $100 million to help the Syrians.