Erdogan To Pay Visit To Germany On January 19 - Administration

Erdogan to Pay Visit to Germany on January 19 - Administration

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Germany on January 19, the presidential administration said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Germany on January 19, the presidential administration said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the German government confirmed earlier in the day plans to hold an international conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19, adding that an official announcement of the date of the meeting will be made later.

According to media reports, Erdogan may take part in this conference.

"Our president will pay a one-day working visit to Germany on January 19," Erdogan's administration said in a statement, without revealing the program of the visit.

Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Istanbul on January 8, during which they agreed on a common stand on the Libyan crisis settlement, calling for ceasefire stating from January 12, and urging inclusive peace process through intra-Libyan dialogue.

