Erdogan To Press Trump Over Syria 'Safe Zone' At UN General Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:40 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he planned to discuss the creation of a "safe zone" in northeastern Syria with his US counterpart on the margins of the UN General Assembly next month
"We agreed with [President Donald] Trump that the zone will be 20 mile wide.
This figure was later discussed by our and US militaries who slimmed it down. I will meet Trump at the UN General Assembly and raise this issue once again," he told reporters.
Turkey has been pushing for a "safe zone" along its border with Syria east of the Euphrates River to keep Syrian Kurds at bay. It reached a deal on the proposed zone with the United States and set up a joint operations center. Syria has condemned their agreement as an attack on its sovereignty.