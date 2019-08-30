UrduPoint.com
Erdogan To Press Trump Over Syria 'Safe Zone' At UN General Assembly

Fri 30th August 2019

Erdogan to Press Trump Over Syria 'Safe Zone' at UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he planned to discuss the creation of a "safe zone" in northeastern Syria with his US counterpart on the margins of the UN General Assembly next month

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he planned to discuss the creation of a "safe zone" in northeastern Syria with his US counterpart on the margins of the UN General Assembly next month.

"We agreed with [President Donald] Trump that the zone will be 20 mile wide.

This figure was later discussed by our and US militaries who slimmed it down. I will meet Trump at the UN General Assembly and raise this issue once again," he told reporters.

Turkey has been pushing for a "safe zone" along its border with Syria east of the Euphrates River to keep Syrian Kurds at bay. It reached a deal on the proposed zone with the United States and set up a joint operations center. Syria has condemned their agreement as an attack on its sovereignty.

