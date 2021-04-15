Erdogan to Receive Greek Foreign Minister Dendias in Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Greek Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be received by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Ankara on Thursday.

Erdogan's meeting with Dendias, a long-time critic of Turkish foreign policy, is scheduled for 12:00 GMT, according to a message from the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Although the meeting was supposed to be held on Wednesday, it was postponed for a day. Dendias will also meet with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The leaders are scheduled to discuss bilateral relations, regional affairs, and global affairs with the hope that the two countries are able to improve their relationship through the dialogue.

The meetings will be followed by a joint statement from the two parties.

The discussions will take place amid deteriorating relations between Athens and Ankara as Turkish scientific vessels continue to conduct research in waters that Greece considers its exclusive economic zone. The disputes have led to the Greek military being put on high alert, and Greece regularly discusses the actions at international forums.

Relations in the region are increasingly important to global affairs, as Turkey controls access to the Black Sea and provides bases for allies to operate in the rest of the middle East.