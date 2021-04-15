UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan To Receive Greek Foreign Minister Dendias In Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Erdogan to Receive Greek Foreign Minister Dendias in Ankara

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Greek Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be received by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Ankara on Thursday.

 Erdogan's meeting with Dendias, a long-time critic of Turkish foreign policy, is scheduled for 12:00 GMT, according to a message from the Greek Foreign Ministry.

 Although the meeting was supposed to be held on Wednesday, it was postponed for a day. Dendias will also meet with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

 The leaders are scheduled to discuss bilateral relations, regional affairs, and global affairs with the hope that the two countries are able to improve their relationship through the dialogue.

The meetings will be followed by a joint statement from the two parties.

 The discussions will take place amid deteriorating relations between Athens and Ankara as Turkish scientific vessels continue to conduct research in waters that Greece considers its exclusive economic zone. The disputes have led to the Greek military being put on high alert, and Greece regularly discusses the actions at international forums.

Relations in the region are increasingly important to global affairs, as Turkey controls access to the Black Sea and provides bases for allies to operate in the rest of the middle East.

Related Topics

Turkey Visit Alert Athens Ankara Greece Middle East Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

60 minutes ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

1 hour ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

1 hour ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

1 hour ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.