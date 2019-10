MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will no be able to attend the Russian Energy Week forum that kicks off in Moscow on October 2, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"I think that there will be no high-level guests. As far as I know, the country will be represented at a ministerial level," Ushakov told reporters.