UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Speak With Putin, Zelensky Over Grain Deal: FM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelensky over grain deal: FM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the coming days with the aim of restoring the grain export deal, the Turkish foreign minister said Tuesday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the coming days with the aim of restoring the grain export deal, the Turkish foreign minister said Tuesday.

"Our president will speak with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky in the coming days," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

"We believe we will overcome this... (The grain deal) benefits everyone."Turkey, one of the brokers of the July agreement alongside the United Nations, has stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage the deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan July Agreement

Recent Stories

SSP assures murderer of innocent girl be arrested ..

SSP assures murderer of innocent girl be arrested soon

2 minutes ago
 ICRC holds public health regional conference

ICRC holds public health regional conference

2 minutes ago
 27 beggars caught

27 beggars caught

2 minutes ago
 England roar back to beat New Zealand and revive W ..

England roar back to beat New Zealand and revive World Cup hopes

4 minutes ago
 KP Minister asks NADRA staff to address public com ..

KP Minister asks NADRA staff to address public complaints

4 minutes ago
 Health expert says consuming fish lowers health ri ..

Health expert says consuming fish lowers health risks

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.