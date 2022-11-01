Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelensky over grain deal: FM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the coming days with the aim of restoring the grain export deal, the Turkish foreign minister said Tuesday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the coming days with the aim of restoring the grain export deal, the Turkish foreign minister said Tuesday.

"Our president will speak with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky in the coming days," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

"We believe we will overcome this... (The grain deal) benefits everyone."Turkey, one of the brokers of the July agreement alongside the United Nations, has stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage the deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine.