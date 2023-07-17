Open Menu

Erdogan To Start 3-Day Tour Of Gulf Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Erdogan to Start 3-Day Tour of Gulf Countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to embark on a Arabian Gulf nations' tour from July 17-19 to strengthen ties and attract investments to Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to embark on a Arabian Gulf nations' tour from July 17-19 to strengthen ties and attract investments to Turkey.

Erdogan will head a delegation to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to meet with their leaders and discuss all kinds of cooperation between the Gulf countries and Turkey.

The leaders are scheduled to discuss potential investments in Turkey's economy.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek paid a visit to Qatar to discuss economic cooperation�last Saturday ahead of Erdogan's delegation.�

