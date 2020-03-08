Erdogan to Talk Migration, Syria With EU in Brussels on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to Brussels this week for talks with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Michel's spokesman said.

Barend Leyts tweeted on Sunday that the meeting at 6 p.m.

(17:00 GMT) will focus on "EU-Turkey matters, including migration, security, stability in the region and the crisis in Syria."

Turkey has been criticized for unleashing a stream of migrants and refugees on EU member Greece this month after Erdogan said the way to Europe was open. The bloc denied this, which did not stop thousands of people mostly from Syria from gathering on the Greek-Turkish border.