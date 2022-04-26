UrduPoint.com

Erdogan To Talk With Putin Soon On Resuming Negotiations With Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Erdogan to Talk With Putin Soon on Resuming Negotiations With Ukraine - Reports

A phone conversation between the presidents of Turkey and Russia, Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, respectively, will take place in the coming hours, Turkish media reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) A phone conversation between the presidents of Turkey and Russia, Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, respectively, will take place in the coming hours, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

It is expected that Erdogan will offer Putin to continue the Istanbul negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, this will be the fifth conversation between the leaders since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Media

Recent Stories

vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring ..

Vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring 50MP AF Portrait Selfie, 4050 ..

5 minutes ago
 At military parade, Kim vows to boost North Korea' ..

At military parade, Kim vows to boost North Korea's nuclear arsenal

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Krem ..

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Russia Interested in Development of Ties With Paki ..

Russia Interested in Development of Ties With Pakistan - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Two held with narcotics in Okara

Two held with narcotics in Okara

8 minutes ago
 Secretary HED lauds performance of Gandhara Hindko ..

Secretary HED lauds performance of Gandhara Hindko Academy

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.