Erdogan to Talk With Putin Soon on Resuming Negotiations With Ukraine - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) A phone conversation between the presidents of Turkey and Russia, Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, respectively, will take place in the coming hours, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

It is expected that Erdogan will offer Putin to continue the Istanbul negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, this will be the fifth conversation between the leaders since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.