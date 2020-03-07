UrduPoint.com
Erdogan To Visit Brussels On March 9 Amid Migration Crisis With EU - Administration

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Brussels, which houses the European Unions' headquarters, on March 9, his administration said soon after Ankara decided to open its borders with the EU for migrants.

"Our president plans to pay a one-day working visit to Brussels on March 9," Erdogan's administration said in a statement.

Ankara said in late February, amid tensions in Syria's Idlib province, it could no longer restrain the flow of refugees from Syria, and then opened its borders. Following this decision, thousands of migrants have been trying to enter Greece through Turkey. Police and army units have been deployed to the border.

