MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday.

Erdogan's visit falls on the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Shusha was captured by the Azerbaijani forces during the six-week war with Armenia last fall.